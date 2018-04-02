Joplin Police Investigate Stabbing

Joplin Police investigate a stabbing near the 7th Street Viaduct.

Authorities say they were called to the area of 7th and Kentucky around 12:41 p.m. today (April 2, 2018). Police found two men, one was briefly detained. The other man was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound to the neck.

Captain Trevor Duncan says no arrests have been made. They believe the men were involved in a physical altercation with each other before the stabbing. Police are not releasing their names at this time.