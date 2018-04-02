Vaden Defense Files Motion to Suppress Information

Jalen Vaden, the suspect in the murder of a Carl Junction girl, claims a statement he gave to police after his arrested should be inadmissible as evidence.

Vaden appeared in Jasper County Court today (April 2, 2018). He's charged with the November (2017) murder of 3-year-old Jayda Kyle. The defense claims following his arrest, Vaden asked "Is Judd here?" Judd McPherson is the child's maternal grandfather, and a lawyer. The court will decide whether Vaden's question was essentially a request for an attorney and whether information Vaden gave after that point should be thrown out.

