Pursuit Turns Deadly in Newton County, MO

A pursuit in Newton County, MO turns deadly after the suspect tries to escape in Shoal Creek.

According to Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings, just after 1:00 p.m. today (April 2, 2018), police officers in Seneca tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver fled, leading to a pursuit. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Newton County Sheriff's Deputies joined Seneca police in the car chase. Sheriff Jennings says at some point, the suspect's vehicle got two flat tires. Authorities say he drove his vehicle into Shoal Creek and then abandoned it.

Sheriff Jennings says, "The officers at the scene told him to come to them, he was actually standing in the water is my understanding, he said 'no', continued on down stream, a short time later the officers heard him yelling for help, saw him go under the water, and that was the last time we saw him alive."

Less than one hour after the pursuit began, the suspect was found dead in Shoal Creek. The Newton County Coroner arrived just after 2:00 this afternoon. Sheriff Jennings says they believe they know who the victim is, however, they are not releasing his name until his family has been notified.

Sheriff Jennings says they don't yet know why the suspect fled officers in Seneca.