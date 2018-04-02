Quantcast

Missouri AG Demands Info from Facebook

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is demanding information from Facebook following allegations that the social media giant mishandled user data.

The Republican Senate candidate announced Monday that his office issued a civil investigative demand, which functions like a subpoena. It seeks details on how Facebook collects and shares user information.

Facebook official Will Castleberry said a statement Monday said the company looks forward to responding when it gets details of the request.

Hawley is among 37 attorneys general who signed a letter last week asking Facebook similar questions. The Federal Trade Commission is also investigating.

Hawley's announcement follows revelations that a consulting firm affiliated with President Donald Trump got data on millions of unsuspecting Facebook users. Facebook also faces criticism for collecting data on call and text histories from Android users.

    "It's difficult to do what we're doing when the state doesn't appreciate you or think you're valuable.  That translates into our children aren't valuable."

    Authorities in Pittsburg respond to a unattended death investigation and discover a military style grenade at a home near 20th and North Michigan. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brent Narges, after finding the grenade, they called the Kansas Highway Patrol Emergency Services Unit. They will be attempting to safely remove the grenade from the scene. At this time, police say nothing appears suspicious about the death.

