Missouri AG Demands Info from Facebook

From Associated Press -

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is demanding information from Facebook following allegations that the social media giant mishandled user data.

The Republican Senate candidate announced Monday that his office issued a civil investigative demand, which functions like a subpoena. It seeks details on how Facebook collects and shares user information.

Facebook official Will Castleberry said a statement Monday said the company looks forward to responding when it gets details of the request.

Hawley is among 37 attorneys general who signed a letter last week asking Facebook similar questions. The Federal Trade Commission is also investigating.

Hawley's announcement follows revelations that a consulting firm affiliated with President Donald Trump got data on millions of unsuspecting Facebook users. Facebook also faces criticism for collecting data on call and text histories from Android users.