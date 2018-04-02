Kansas Miniature Horse Fatally Shot

From Associated Press -

SALINA, Kan. (AP) - The owners of a miniature horse are offering a $500 reward after the animal was fatally shot in Saline County.

KSAL Radio reports that Misty the horse was shot in the cheek and the neck sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning on private property.

Owners Ronda and Randy Russell own "A Little Hors'n Around Petting Zoo." The horse was in a pasture close to the owners' home, but they heard no shots.