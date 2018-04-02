KHP Unit Works to Remove Grenade from Pittsburg Home

"It's difficult to do what we're doing when the state doesn't appreciate you or think you're valuable. That translates into our children aren't valuable."More >>
Authorities in Pittsburg respond to a unattended death investigation and discover a military style grenade at a home near 20th and North Michigan. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brent Narges, after finding the grenade, they called the Kansas Highway Patrol Emergency Services Unit. They will be attempting to safely remove the grenade from the scene. At this time, police say nothing appears suspicious about the death.More >>
Around 200 schools in Oklahoma are closed today (April 2, 2018) as tens of thousands of teachers and supporters rally at the State Capitol building. The protest comes after Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin signed legislation last week granting teachers annual pay raises averaging about $6,100. While teachers acknowledge the pay increase, they say they are fighting the lack of funding for education programs and supplies. Miami, Quapaw and Commerce schools are closed through Wednesday, ...More >>
