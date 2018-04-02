Celebrating 50 Years of the Kansas Paraguay Relationship

Kansas and Paraguay began a cultural exchange 50 years ago, with a Kennedy administration program called Partners of the Americas. It's a government-to-government economic cooperation program, aimed at helping all involved.

"Kansas (was paired with) Paraguay, because of our similar interests, and both being highly agrarian, and at the time we had similar populations. We were partnered together and it's been a fruitful partnership," said Bobby Winters, PSU associate dean and the director of PSU in Paraguay.

On Monday, PSU's Paraguayan Student Association celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Kansas-Paraguay relationship. Paraguayan students have been a big beneficiary. The relationship allows them to pay in-state tuition at any Kansas Regents school.

"Most of the people that are coming here become bilingual, and they can apply that to do international business, like in Paraguay, and you know, the rest of the world," said PSU Paraguayan student Jean Pierre Cousirat.

And it's not just students coming to the U.S. who are getting a Kansas education.

"Through the partnership, we're also able to take our PSU in Paraguay program down there. We teach general education courses in Paraguay every month, from March til November," said Winters.

Kansas and Paraguay may be in different hemispheres, but in a way, Paraguayan students still feel at home when they come to Kansas to study.

"A lot of things are similar here in Kansas and Paraguay. People are very friendly. We have flat,plain land just like you guys. I think that the partnership works so well because Paraguayan students don't really feel foreign, as much as you do in other places," said PSU Paraguayan student Emilia Cardena.