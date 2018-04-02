Quantcast

PSU's Black, Nelson Earn MIAA Track Honors

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pittsburg State University junior thrower Jena Black was named the MIAA Women's Outdoor Co-Field Athlete of the Week, while senior hurdler/sprinter Courtney Nelson was selected the MIAA Women's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week Monday (Apr. 2).

Black, a Halstead, Kan., native, posted the third-best mark in NCAA Division II this season in winning the shot put discipline at the Wendy's/PSU Invitational Saturday (Mar. 31). Black tossed the shot put 49 feet, 6.5 inches. She also earned an NCAA provisional qualifying mark with a best throw of 150-2 in the discus. Black shared the weekly honor with Missouri Southern State University's Emily Presley.

Nelson, from Oklahoma City, Okla., posted the fastest time in NCAA Division II this season in winning the 100 meter hurdles in the meet. Nelson was clocked in 13.47 seconds in the race.She also ran the anchor leg on Pitt States victorious 4x400 meter relay.

