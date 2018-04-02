Pitt State Men Sweep Weekly MIAA Honors

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pittsburg State University senior thrower Bo Farrow was named the MIAA Men's Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week, while junior sprinter NaRon Rollins was selected the MIAA Men's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week Monday (Apr. 2).



Farrow, a Broken Arrow, Okla., native, posted the second-best mark in NCAA Division II this season in a pair of throwing disciplines at the Wendy's/PSU Invitational Saturday (Mar. 31). Farrow registered a personal-best throw of 61 feet, 3 inches in finishing as the top collegian in the shot put. He also picked up the victory in the discus throw with a toss of 181-0.



Rollins, from Platte City, Mo., raced to a pair of victories in the 100 meters and 200 meters in the meet. Rollins posted the second-fastest time in NCAA Division II this season in winning the 200m in 21.09 seconds. He also recorded the fifth-fastest time this year in the 100m with his winning effort of 10.45 seconds.