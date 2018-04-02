Quantcast

Pitt State Men Sweep Weekly MIAA Honors

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS: 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pittsburg State University senior thrower Bo Farrow was named the MIAA Men's Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week, while junior sprinter NaRon Rollins was selected the MIAA Men's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week Monday (Apr. 2).
 
Farrow, a Broken Arrow, Okla., native, posted the second-best mark in NCAA Division II this season in a pair of throwing disciplines at the Wendy's/PSU Invitational Saturday (Mar. 31).  Farrow registered a personal-best throw of 61 feet, 3 inches in finishing as the top collegian in the shot put.  He also picked up the victory in the discus throw with a toss of 181-0.
 
Rollins, from Platte City, Mo., raced to a pair of victories in the 100 meters and 200 meters in the meet.  Rollins posted the second-fastest time in NCAA Division II this season in winning the 200m in 21.09 seconds.  He also recorded the fifth-fastest time this year in the 100m with his winning effort of 10.45 seconds.

  • Celebrating 50 Years of the Kansas Paraguay Relationship

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:07:33 GMT

    Kansas and Paraguay began a cultural exchange 50 years ago, with a Kennedy administration program called Partners of the Americas. It's a government-to-government economic cooperation program, aimed at helping all involved. 

  • Northeast Oklahoma Teachers Join Protest for Higher Wages and More Education Funding

    Monday, April 2 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-04-02 22:40:45 GMT

    "It's difficult to do what we're doing when the state doesn't appreciate you or think you're valuable.  That translates into our children aren't valuable."

  • KHP Unit Works to Remove Grenade from Pittsburg Home

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:43:11 GMT

    Authorities in Pittsburg respond to a unattended death investigation and discover a military style grenade at a home near 20th and North Michigan. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brent Narges, after finding the grenade, they called the Kansas Highway Patrol Emergency Services Unit. They will be attempting to safely remove the grenade from the scene. At this time, police say nothing appears suspicious about the death.

