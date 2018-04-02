Gorillas Look for 3rd Straight Against NSU

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University baseball team will play host to Northeastern State University in an MIAA game Wednesday (Apr. 4) at 2 p.m. at Al Ortolani Field. The game originally was scheduled for Tuesday (Apr. 3) at 6 p.m. but the game was pushed back a day due to the weather.

The Gorillas enter Wednesday's action 21-11 overall and 13-7 in MIAA play. Pitt State, which took two of three games in a weekend series against Washburn University, is currently fourth in the conference standings. The RiverHawks are 17-13 overall, 8-9 in the MIAA and tied for seventh in the conference standings. NSU dropped two of three games against Southwest Baptist University over the weekend.

Pitt State is batting .340 as a team and scoring 7.9 runs per game. The Gorillas are fielding .967 defensively and the Pitt State pitching staff has a 5.06 ERA. Pitt State leads the MIAA in batting average and ranks second in the conference in fielding percentage.

Senior shortstop Colton Pogue leads the MIAA in batting average (.449), runs scored (41) and on-base percentage (.533). He enters Wednesday's action on a 16-game hitting streak. Junior first baseman/designated hitter Reece Garvie is third in the league with a .419 batting average. He ranks eighth in the MIAA in RBIs (30).

