Former MSSU Linebacker Jordan Headed to MIAA HOF

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Kansas City, Mo. -- Former Missouri Southern football player and current Hall of Famer, Richard Jordan, will be inducted into the MIAA Hall of Fame this June, the league announced today.



The Hall of Fame induction will be at the MIAA Awards Ceremony presented by Husch Blackwell, held on June 4, 2018 in the Truman Forum Auditorium at the Kansas City Public Library – Plaza Branch, 4801 Main Street in Kansas City, Mo. Reservations for the event are available by visiting www.themiaa.com/sb_output.aspx?form=4 and filling out the form. Reservations will be confirmed on a first come, first served basis.



Jordan was a four-year letter winner and a three-year All-American with the football Lions in 1993-96. He earned All-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association honors all four years with the Lions, including first-team accolades over his final three seasons. Jordan shared MIAA Defensive Most Valuable Player honors in 1995 and won it outright in 1996. Later in 96, Jordan was named the defensive MVP of the Snow Bowl, an NCAA Division II all-star game now known as the Cactus Bowl.



The three-time first-team all-region selection was later chosen by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round of the NFL draft. Jordan, a special teams standout and reserve linebacker, won the Detroit franchise s Chuck Hughes Award as the team s most improve player in 1998. Jordan later signed with the Kansas City Chiefs before an injury forced him from the game.



A native of Vian, Okla., he ranks second all-time in MSSU history with 406 career tackles and 20 career sacks. His 136 tackles in 1996 led the team and was the fourth-highest single-season total in Southern history. Jordan had eight sacks in 1995, tied for the second-most in club history. His son Richard Jordan, Jr. was part of the 2018 MSSU football signing class.