More Conference Honors for MSSU's Presley

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Kansas City, Mo. -- Missouri Southern junior pole vaulter Emily Presley has been named the MIAA Women's Co-Field Athlete of the Year as announced by the league office today.



Presley, the reigning indoor and outdoor NCAA National Champion in the event, wins or shares the MIAA weekly award for the second-straight week.



A junior from St. Clair, Mo., Presley won the women's pole vault at the ESU Relays this past weekend with an NCAA AQ mark of 13-11.25. The mark was a new meet and stadium record and ties for the fifth-best mark in MSSU history. She is tops in Division II by a full foot and tops in the MIAA by 20 inches.



Presley and the Lions are in action this weekend at the SBU Bearcat Invite.