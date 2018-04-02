Two Former Gorillas Headed to MIAA Hall of Fame

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two former decorated Pittsburg State University student-athletes have been selected among 11 individuals to comprise the MIAA Hall of Fame Class of 2018 the conference office announced Monday (Apr. 2). The induction class includes former Pitt State men's basketball All-American Oscar Gonzalez (1996-99) and football All-American Brian Hutchins (1990-93).



The Pitt State duo was joined by the University of Central Missouri's Shawn Callahan (baseball, 2004-05), Drew Frizzell (men's track & field, 2008-11) and Katie Tarka (volleyball, 2003-06), Lincoln University's Lamonte Pruitt (men's basketball, 1970-74), Missouri University of Science & Technology's Becky Reichard (women's basketball, 1996-97), Missouri Southern State University's Richard Jordan (football, 1993-96), Northwest Missouri State University's Xavier Omon (football, 2004-07) and Yasmine Osborn (women's tennis, 1997-99) and Washburn University's Trey Lewis (football, 2003-06).



The Hall of Fame induction will be at the MIAA Awards Ceremony presented by Husch Blackwell, held on June 4, 2018, in the Truman Forum Auditorium at the Kansas City Public Library – Plaza Branch, 4801 Main Street in Kansas City, Mo. Reservations for the event are available by visiting www.themiaa.com/sb_output.aspx?form=4 and filling out the form. Reservations will be confirmed on a first come, first served basis.



Oscar Gonzalez, Men's Basketball, 1996-99

Gonzalez twice earned NCAA Division II All-America honors. Gonzalez started all 119 career games at point guard, scoring 1,482 points and setting the school record with 592 career assists. He was voted the MIAA Most Valuable Player as a senior in 1999, helping Pitt State to its first conference title in a quarter century as well as the No. 1 ranking in Division II that season. Gonzalez, a native of Madrid, Spain, earned All-MIAA honors all four seasons for the Gorillas, guiding PSU to NCAA postseason appearances from 1997-99, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 1997.



Brian Hutchins, Football, 1990-93

Hutchins, a three-year starter at quarterback, led the Pittsburg State football program to consecutive appearances in the NCAA Division II National Championship game in 1991-92, 25 consecutive victories as well as the 1991 NCAA Division II National Championship. As a junior, he guided the Gorillas to a repeat MIAA title and 14 consecutive wins. The Pittsburg, Kan., native earned All-America honors as a junior in 1992 and he finished his career as a two-time All-MIAA performer. He compiled a 27-5 record as PSU's starting quarterback, winning 84.4 percent of his games under center. Hutchins rushed for 2,007 career yards and passed for 3,053 yards and 25 touchdowns.