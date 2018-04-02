Quantcast

Carthage HS to Host Special Olympics Track Meet - KOAM TV 7

Carthage HS to Host Special Olympics Track Meet

Updated:

Carthage High School Student Council announced on Monday that the school will host a Special Olympics Track Meet at Haffner Stadium on April 9th. Athletes from area schools who have been invited will participate in the event to prepare them for the state qualifying meet which will be later this month.

The opening ceremony will start at 9:30 am, with the awards ceremony starting at 1:00 pm. 

FULL RELEASE BELOW.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrating 50 Years of the Kansas Paraguay Relationship

    Celebrating 50 Years of the Kansas Paraguay Relationship

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:07:33 GMT

    Kansas and Paraguay began a cultural exchange 50 years ago, with a Kennedy administration program called Partners of the Americas. It's a government-to-government economic cooperation program, aimed at helping all involved. 

    More >>

    Kansas and Paraguay began a cultural exchange 50 years ago, with a Kennedy administration program called Partners of the Americas. It's a government-to-government economic cooperation program, aimed at helping all involved. 

    More >>

  • Northeast Oklahoma Teachers Join Protest for Higher Wages and More Education Funding

    Northeast Oklahoma Teachers Join Protest for Higher Wages and More Education Funding

    Monday, April 2 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-04-02 22:40:45 GMT

    "It's difficult to do what we're doing when the state doesn't appreciate you or think you're valuable.  That translates into our children aren't valuable."

    More >>

    "It's difficult to do what we're doing when the state doesn't appreciate you or think you're valuable.  That translates into our children aren't valuable."

    More >>

  • KHP Unit Works to Remove Grenade from Pittsburg Home

    KHP Unit Works to Remove Grenade from Pittsburg Home

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:43:11 GMT

    Authorities in Pittsburg respond to a unattended death investigation and discover a military style grenade at a home near 20th and North Michigan. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brent Narges, after finding the grenade, they called the Kansas Highway Patrol Emergency Services Unit. They will be attempting to safely remove the grenade from the scene. At this time, police say nothing appears suspicious about the death.

    More >>

    Authorities in Pittsburg respond to a unattended death investigation and discover a military style grenade at a home near 20th and North Michigan. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brent Narges, after finding the grenade, they called the Kansas Highway Patrol Emergency Services Unit. They will be attempting to safely remove the grenade from the scene. At this time, police say nothing appears suspicious about the death.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.