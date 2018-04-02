Quantcast

Drug Trafficking Sentence

A Jasper County Judge sentences one of three suspects in a June 2017 drug arrest. 39-year-old David Erickson pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Trafficking and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Authorities say on June 23rd David Erickson, Keith Koile and Rachael Hall led police on a chase in Joplin. According to police records during the 2017 chase the suspects threw a black duffel bag containing seven bags of a "rock like substance" that later tested positive for meth, and more than $42,000. David Erickson was arrested while officers were serving a search warrant.

The two other suspects, Koile and Hall, have failure to appear warrants for their arrest. 

