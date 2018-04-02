Drug Trafficking Sentence

Kansas and Paraguay began a cultural exchange 50 years ago, with a Kennedy administration program called Partners of the Americas. It's a government-to-government economic cooperation program, aimed at helping all involved.More >>
Kansas and Paraguay began a cultural exchange 50 years ago, with a Kennedy administration program called Partners of the Americas. It's a government-to-government economic cooperation program, aimed at helping all involved.More >>
"It's difficult to do what we're doing when the state doesn't appreciate you or think you're valuable. That translates into our children aren't valuable."More >>
"It's difficult to do what we're doing when the state doesn't appreciate you or think you're valuable. That translates into our children aren't valuable."More >>
Authorities in Pittsburg respond to a unattended death investigation and discover a military style grenade at a home near 20th and North Michigan. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brent Narges, after finding the grenade, they called the Kansas Highway Patrol Emergency Services Unit. They will be attempting to safely remove the grenade from the scene. At this time, police say nothing appears suspicious about the death.More >>
Authorities in Pittsburg respond to a unattended death investigation and discover a military style grenade at a home near 20th and North Michigan. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brent Narges, after finding the grenade, they called the Kansas Highway Patrol Emergency Services Unit. They will be attempting to safely remove the grenade from the scene. At this time, police say nothing appears suspicious about the death.More >>
A pursuit in Newton County, MO turns deadly after the suspect tries to escape in Shoal Creek. According to Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings, just after 1:00 p.m. today (April 2, 2018), police officers in Seneca tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver fled, leading to a pursuit. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Newton County Sheriff's Deputies joined Seneca police in the car chase. Sheriff Jennings says at some point, the suspect's vehicle got two f...More >>
A pursuit in Newton County, MO turns deadly after the suspect tries to escape in Shoal Creek. According to Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings, just after 1:00 p.m. today (April 2, 2018), police officers in Seneca tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver fled, leading to a pursuit. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Newton County Sheriff's Deputies joined Seneca police in the car chase. Sheriff Jennings says at some point, the suspect's vehicle got two f...More >>