Frontenac Tops Colgan in CNC Opener

The Frontenac Raiders and Colgan Panthers met on Monday for a double-header to open up CNC league play.

The Raiders won game won 13-0 in five innings. Jake Lee went 2-3 with two doubles and 5 RBI's. Peyton Brown finished the game 2-3 with 4 RBI's and also scored three times.

The Raiders were up 12-10 in game two of the double-header before the game was postponed due to weather. That game will be resumed at a later date.

Frontenac will be back in action at home against Riverton on Friday, while the Panthers will be on the road against Baxter Springs Thursday afternoon.