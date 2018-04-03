KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 4-2

Quantcast

TEACHER WALKOUT

  • More than $40-thousand teachers and thousands of support staff across Oklahoma are walking off the job today (Monday).  The state's largest teachers union has been calling for a $10-thousand dollar raise over three years.  The average teacher salary in Oklahoma in 2016 was just over $45,0000 ranking it only above Mississippi.

SCHOOLS CLOSED

  • Schools in Northeast Oklahoma make official announcements about closures.  KOAM has learned that Commerce and Quapaw schools have announced that they will be closing.  Additionally, the Miami School District has announced that they will be closed through Wednesday.

SMOKE DETECTOR RECALL

  • The Pittsburg Fire Department recommends you check your smoke detectors.  That's because of a massive recall of more than 400,000 KIDDE smoke alarms.  The company says a yellow cap that was left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors, which can hinder its ability to detect smoke.  The Pittsburg Fire Department is offering assistance in identifying recalled models.

CHINA TARIFFS

  • New tariffs take effect, today, that China is slapping on more than 120 U.S. exports.  The hikes, up to 25-percent, are aimed at products from pork to wine to certain fruits and nuts.   They're being levied on up to $3-billion dollars of U.S. goods.  Officials in china say the measure is in response to new U.S. duties on imports of aluminum and steel.

    DEADLY PURSUIT A pursuit in Newton County turns deadly after the suspect attempts to flee police in Shoal Creek.  According to Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings, just after 1:00pm yesterday afternoon Seneca police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.  Officials say they believe they know who the suspect is, but are withholding his name pending the notification of his family. PITTSBURG GRENADE DETONATION Pittsburg police say a call for an &...More >>
    Kansas and Paraguay began a cultural exchange 50 years ago, with a Kennedy administration program called Partners of the Americas. It's a government-to-government economic cooperation program, aimed at helping all involved. 

    Kansas and Paraguay began a cultural exchange 50 years ago, with a Kennedy administration program called Partners of the Americas. It's a government-to-government economic cooperation program, aimed at helping all involved. 

    "It's difficult to do what we're doing when the state doesn't appreciate you or think you're valuable.  That translates into our children aren't valuable."

    "It's difficult to do what we're doing when the state doesn't appreciate you or think you're valuable.  That translates into our children aren't valuable."

