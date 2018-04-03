KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 4-3

Quantcast

DEADLY PURSUIT

  • A pursuit in Newton County turns deadly after the suspect attempts to flee police in Shoal Creek.  According to Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings, just after 1:00pm yesterday afternoon Seneca police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.  Officials say they believe they know who the suspect is, but are withholding his name pending the notification of his family.

PITTSBURG GRENADE DETONATION

  • Pittsburg police say a call for an "unattended death" ended with the discovery of an explosive.  Authorities say when responding to the call, they discovered a hand grenade.  The Kansas Highway Patrol was called in to remove the grenade.  The grenade was detonated by the Highway Patrol at the Pittsburg Police Department gun range.  Authorities say the death does not appear to be suspicious.

IMMIGRATION LAWS

  • President Trump is again calling on congress to pass tougher immigration laws.  At the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, the President said migrants are taking advantage of policies that allow them to stay in the U.S.  Mister Trump accused democrats of standing in the way of improved border security.

DOW DROP

  • Another down day on Wall Street saw the DOW fall 458 points on Monday.  That's a drop of nearly 2%.  The NASDAQ and S&P 500 experienced even steeper declines.  Amazon and other tech stocks led the sell-off.  Investors were also reacting to China's decision to impose tariffs on a variety of commodities imported from the U.S.

  • Celebrating 50 Years of the Kansas Paraguay Relationship

    Kansas and Paraguay began a cultural exchange 50 years ago, with a Kennedy administration program called Partners of the Americas. It's a government-to-government economic cooperation program, aimed at helping all involved. 

  • Northeast Oklahoma Teachers Join Protest for Higher Wages and More Education Funding

    "It's difficult to do what we're doing when the state doesn't appreciate you or think you're valuable.  That translates into our children aren't valuable."

