1st Thursday April Artwalk - KOAM TV 7

1st Thursday April Artwalk

Updated:

Thursday Artwalks kicked off in 2008 as a fun way to show off Joplin’s historic downtown district by bringing in entertainment and artists.  KOAM’s Michael Hayslip chats with event organizer Linda Teeter to find out more about this month’s First Thursday Artwalk.

Here is a map and breakdown of the venues you'll find this Thursday, April 5, from 5:30-8:30pm.  

