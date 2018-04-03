Tank or Bank: "Ready Player One" Tops Box Office (weekend of 3-30 thru 4-1)

Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Play One” topped the weekend box office and delivered the director's largest opening weekend in ten years! The weekend also saw a strong second place debut for Lionsgate's “Acrimony”, the latest film from Tyler Perry, while “Black Panther” and “I Can Only Imagine” remain in the top five with their continued impressive runs.

Hollywood Box Office (weekend of 3/30-4-1)

Ready Player One $41.8 Million Tyler Perry’s Acrimony $17.2 Million Black Panther $11.5 Million I Can Only Imagine $10.4 Million Pacific Rim Uprising $9.4 Million

