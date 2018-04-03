Quantcast

Tank or Bank: "Ready Player One" Tops Box Office (weekend of 3-30 thru 4-1)

Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Play One” topped the weekend box office and delivered the director's largest opening weekend in ten years! The weekend also saw a strong second place debut for Lionsgate's Acrimony, the latest film from Tyler Perry, while Black Pantherand I Can Only Imagine remain in the top five with their continued impressive runs. 

Hollywood Box Office (weekend of 3/30-4-1)

  1. Ready Player One                             $41.8 Million
  2. Tyler Perry’s Acrimony                   $17.2 Million
  3. Black Panther                                    $11.5 Million
  4. I Can Only Imagine                          $10.4 Million
  5. Pacific Rim Uprising                         $9.4 Million

