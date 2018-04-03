USAF Academy Concert Band

Next Tuesday, April 10th, the United States Air Force Academy Concert Band will be performing for FREE at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. The band from Colorado Springs is under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Daniel L. Price. Tuesday’s performance “A Celebration of Excellence” will highlight our men and women in uniform.

In this morning’s interview Airman First Class Brett Kirby talks about how his musical background encouraged him to enlist. He also gives us a taste of what you can expect next Tuesday. For a musical sampling click here.

General Admission Tickets are available now at both the Bicknell Center and the University Ticket Office.