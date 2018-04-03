Quantcast

Marmaton Valley 4th-Grader Advances to National Free Throw Finals

Dierks Kegler, a 4th-grader at Marmaton Valley, is headed to the Elks Hoop Shoot National Finals in Chicago.

Kegler recently won the regional championship in Denver for the 8-9 age group, making 22 of 25 free throws to advance to the national competition. He is one of 72 of the nation's best free throw shooters ages 8-13, and will try to claim a national championship later this month.

The Elks Hoop Shoot Finals will begin on April 21st in Chicago. At that contest the 72 national finalists will compete to make the most of 25 free throws and earn a national title. One boy and one girl in each of the three age groups will claim a championship, and with that championship, they will have their names permanently inscribed on the Hoop Shoot plaque in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. 

You can send Dierks an e-greeting to show your support at https://www.elks.org/hoopshoot/greetings.cfm before April 11th, and if you would like to keep tabs on the competition on April 21st, visit https://www.elks.org/hoopshoot/

PHOTO COURTESY: Terra Kegler

