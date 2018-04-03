Missouri Audit Finds Overpayments to Unemployed

From Associated Press -

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A state audit has found $2 million in potential inaccuracies in Missouri's financial reports of its unemployment insurance program.

The audit announced by Auditor Nicole Galloway Tuesday points to a new, $40 million tracking system as the root of several financial reporting problems. The audit says the system wasn't fully developed or tested before it was enacted.

As a result, the audit shows the Labor and Industrial Relations Department made at least $134,000 in overpayments to unemployed people. The audit says there were also about $2 million in errors on reporting of employer accounts receivable balances.

Department spokeswoman Tammy Cavender says there were issues with the move to the new system. But she said the agency has fixed most of the problems and is working on fixing the rest.