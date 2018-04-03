Quantcast

Missouri Revenues Up 3.8 Percent

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
From Associated Press -

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri state Budget Director Dan Haug says general revenue collections are up 3.8 percent compared to the same time last year.

Haug on Tuesday released data that show individual income tax collections as of the end of March were up 6.6 percent so far this year. They're up 10.2 percent compared to March 2017.

Sales tax collections also are up 2 percent so far this fiscal year.

Corporate income taxes took a 23.6 percent hit last month, but overall they're up close to 15 percent compared to last year.

The fiscal year ends in June.

