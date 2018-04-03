Oklahoma Teacher Walkout Continues/Some Take Jobs in Nearby States

Thousands of Oklahoma teachers protest school funding and low wages for a second day at the state capitol. This is the second day of the statewide teacher walkout.

They packed the capitol and marched in the longest picket line in the history of the capitol.

Hundreds of protesters inside the capitol building chanted loudly and held protest signs.

So it is not a shock that the state struggles to keep educators within its boundaries.

That includes Jennie Butterfield. The first grade teacher in Baxter Springs, Kansas worked with thirteen students on spelling words Tuesday. Class size was one of the big drawing cards for the once Oklahoma teacher to work here.

Butterfield explained, “That’s even worse now than it was seven years ago.” She started working in Kansas in 2011. She added, “The school where my kids go, if they have a teacher gone, then they combine classes.”

Butterfield drives just thirteen miles across the state line to work and initially pay wasn't her biggest concern.

She said, "When I was offered the job, I took it. It’s a great opportunity to leave the state of Oklahoma at that time and now I’m a single mom. I couldn't afford to go back."

Kansas schools pay starting teachers up to seven thousand dollars more than most Oklahoma districts. In Commerce, Oklahoma starting pay for a teacher with a basic bachelors degree and no experience is $32,600 while in Galena, Kansas it is $39,500. Starting salary in Miami, Oklahoma is $31,893. Joplin, Missouri is $35,619. Pittsburg, Kansas is $37,050 and in Baxter Springs, Kansas it is $39,000.



Galena superintendent Brian Smith said, “I think definitely our pays better. They’re paid 50th in the nation. That’s really somewhat embarrassing. I think Kansas is 37th. We'd like to do a lot better.”



But salary is not the issue for Commerce, Oklahoma third grade teacher Linsey Cass who was out picketing in the rain Tuesday. She explained,

“I would like for my classroom to be fully funded where I don’t have to rely on box tops or donors choose to get the thing that I need. This is my fourth year in third grade and I’m using a reading series that’s now ten years old. So the students I have, have never had a new textbook in reading which is outdated with some of our standards.”



Cass added, “For me it’s never been about salary or a pay raise. I just want our legislators in Oklahoma to realize that our kids deserve better. we deserve a fully funded classroom.”



Her superintendent Jim Haynes understands the concern about supplies and class sizes. He said, “They want enough money put back into education, so we can re-employ those teachers we had to cut that made our class sizes go up.”



While the picketing Oklahoma teachers said it’s not about salary, superintendents told us it can be a factor when they’re trying to recruit from a shrinking pool of candidates.

Baxter Springs, Kansas school superintendent David Pendergraft said of teachers graduating college, “Many of them get certified in multiple states. Those teachers, to make themselves more marketable and so it gives them more options and they start looking at salary.”



Galena superintendent Smith said, “Oh yeah, it’s definitely a constant competition and it’s gonna get more difficult.”

Smith said more teachers are retiring but there's not enough young teachers to replace them.

Smith explained, "We complain about public schools but yet we turn around and want public schools to solve every societal problem."



So districts need money and even more to compete.

Joplin school district assistant superintendent for business services, Dr. Ron Lankford said, "It really goes to the culture of the school district and research shows that compensation is certainly an important factor but also the respect they (district officials) have for the job they're (teachers) doing is very vital to anyone in any profession."



Respect is something teachers and administrators said appears to be missing in Oklahoma, particularly from lawmakers.

