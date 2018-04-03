Pittsburg Crews Prepare For Widening And Trail Project

The City of Pittsburg will begin its street widening and trail project on South Rouse Street starting Monday, April 9th. A majority of the work will take place outside the roadway, but there will times that construction will impede traffic. The improvements will extend from Centennial Drive to Amber Drive. The Kansas Department of Transportation is funding the project, and it will widen South Rouse Street into three lanes, eliminate ditches, install storm sewer and construction of pedestrian and bicycle trails along the west side of the road. The city plans to update the community before there are any major milestones.

