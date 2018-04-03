PSU Spring Book Sale - April 11

Quantcast

Staff at Leonard H. Axe Library are gearing up for the Annual Spring Book Sale to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 11 just outside the library.

The annual book sale is comprised of book donations from PSU and community members. Materials typically include diverse topics and subjects, depending on donations.

The book sale is open to all PSU members and community members, with prices ranging from 50 cents to $2 per book. Proceeds go to help fund library programming and events.

In addition, Axe Library continues to accept book donations for the sale year-round.

