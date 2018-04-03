Quantcast

MSSU Golf Finishes 6th at Henderson State

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Mountain Home, Ark. -- The Missouri Southern men's golf team placed sixth and both Tristan Haltom and Logan Greer tied for eighth individually as the Lions competed at the 2018 Henderson State/Southern Bancorp Invite played at Big Creek Country Club. 

Greer shot a final-round 72 to finish with a two-day total of 228, tying with teammate Tristan Haltom for eighth individually. Taylor Haltom was tied for 26th with a two-day 233, while Grant Sikes placed 34th, carding a 238. Connor Neil finished with a three-round total of 239. 

Adam Vining shot a final-round 77 to finish tied with Sikes for 34th at 238, while Jon Lenz shot a three-round 254. 

The Lions shot a final round 308 to finish with a three-round total of 924 as a team. Henderson State was first at 888, while Southern Arkansas was second, 14-strokes off the lead. Northwestern Oklahoma finished third, followed by Missouri S&T, John A. Logan CC, Southern and Southern Nazarene to round out the team standings. 

The Lions will be in action next week as Southern travels to Fort Smith, Ark. to compete in the UAFS Invite at Hardscrabble CC. 

