Lions Drop 4th Straight at UCO

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Edmond, Okla. -- The Missouri Southern baseball team scored three runs in the eighth and threatened in the ninth, but couldn't complete the comeback in a 5-4 loss at Central Oklahoma today. 

The Lions (19-13, 7-11 MIAA) got a 3-for-4 day at the plate from Johnny Balsamo as he scored two runs. Mike Million drove in a pair, while Alec Alvarez and Alex Phillipshad an RBI each. Denver Coffeee had the Lions' other hit. Coffee scored once, while Cory Canterbury scored a run, as well. 

Joey Reeves started and went three innings, striking out five and walking none, but was saddled with the loss to move to 2-1 on the season. Corey Cowan threw four innings of relief, allowing a run, while Brennon Covington threw the eighth. 

Tyler Culver started for the Bronchos (25-10, 17-4 MIAA) and moved his record to 6-0 on the season. Jake Dyer was 3-for-4 in the game. 

The Lions got on the board first with a sacrifice fly from Million in the first. 

UCO, however, scored four runs in the fourth to go up 4-1. 

The Bronchos added another run in the seventh on an RBI from Xavier Freeman, but the Lions answered back with three of their own in the eighth 

Phillips walked with the bases loaded, driving in Coffee, while Million and Alvarez added sacrifice flies in the inning. The Lions threatened in the ninth, putting two on base, but couldn't complete the comeback. 

Southern will be back in action this weekend as the Lions travel to Washburn for a three game MIAA set. 

