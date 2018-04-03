Quantcast

Pitt State Men to Host Walk-on Tryouts - KOAM TV 7

Pitt State Men to Host Walk-on Tryouts

Updated:

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS: 

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University men's basketball coaching staff will host walk-on tryouts Tuesday, Apr. 17, at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court starting at 3:30 p.m.
 
Interested prospects should bring an insurance card, an up-to-date physical as well as an unofficial transcript with them the day of the event. Additional paperwork will be completed onsite.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Oklahoma Teacher Walkout Continues/Some Take Jobs in Nearby States

    Oklahoma Teacher Walkout Continues/Some Take Jobs in Nearby States

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:31:19 GMT

      Thousands of Oklahoma teachers protest school funding and low wages for a second day at the state capitol.    This is the second day of the statewide teacher walkout.  So it is  not a shock that the state struggles to keep educators within its boundaries.   And districts are competing for teachers.   

    More >>

      Thousands of Oklahoma teachers protest school funding and low wages for a second day at the state capitol.    This is the second day of the statewide teacher walkout.  So it is  not a shock that the state struggles to keep educators within its boundaries.   And districts are competing for teachers.   

    More >>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 4-3

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 4-3

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-04-03 13:30:00 GMT
    DEADLY PURSUIT A pursuit in Newton County turns deadly after the suspect attempts to flee police in Shoal Creek.  According to Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings, just after 1:00pm yesterday afternoon Seneca police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.  Officials say they believe they know who the suspect is, but are withholding his name pending the notification of his family. PITTSBURG GRENADE DETONATION Pittsburg police say a call for an &...More >>
    DEADLY PURSUIT A pursuit in Newton County turns deadly after the suspect attempts to flee police in Shoal Creek.  According to Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings, just after 1:00pm yesterday afternoon Seneca police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.  Officials say they believe they know who the suspect is, but are withholding his name pending the notification of his family. PITTSBURG GRENADE DETONATION Pittsburg police say a call for an &...More >>

  • Celebrating 50 Years of the Kansas Paraguay Relationship

    Celebrating 50 Years of the Kansas Paraguay Relationship

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:07:33 GMT

    Kansas and Paraguay began a cultural exchange 50 years ago, with a Kennedy administration program called Partners of the Americas. It's a government-to-government economic cooperation program, aimed at helping all involved. 

    More >>

    Kansas and Paraguay began a cultural exchange 50 years ago, with a Kennedy administration program called Partners of the Americas. It's a government-to-government economic cooperation program, aimed at helping all involved. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.