Quantcast

Nevada Tops CJ in O'Dell Tournament Opener - KOAM TV 7

Nevada Tops CJ in O'Dell Tournament Opener

Updated:

Highlights from Nevada's 8-4 win against Carl Junction on the opening day of the Bill O'Dell tournament in Carthage.

The Tigers are 1-0 in pool play and will face Mt. Vernon in their second game on Wednesday at 3:30. Carl Junction will be back on the field in their second game of pool play on Thursday against Mt. Vernon at 6:00 pm.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Oklahoma Teacher Walkout Continues/Some Take Jobs in Nearby States

    Oklahoma Teacher Walkout Continues/Some Take Jobs in Nearby States

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:31:19 GMT

      Thousands of Oklahoma teachers protest school funding and low wages for a second day at the state capitol.    This is the second day of the statewide teacher walkout.  So it is  not a shock that the state struggles to keep educators within its boundaries.   And districts are competing for teachers.   

    More >>

      Thousands of Oklahoma teachers protest school funding and low wages for a second day at the state capitol.    This is the second day of the statewide teacher walkout.  So it is  not a shock that the state struggles to keep educators within its boundaries.   And districts are competing for teachers.   

    More >>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 4-3

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 4-3

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-04-03 13:30:00 GMT
    DEADLY PURSUIT A pursuit in Newton County turns deadly after the suspect attempts to flee police in Shoal Creek.  According to Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings, just after 1:00pm yesterday afternoon Seneca police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.  Officials say they believe they know who the suspect is, but are withholding his name pending the notification of his family. PITTSBURG GRENADE DETONATION Pittsburg police say a call for an &...More >>
    DEADLY PURSUIT A pursuit in Newton County turns deadly after the suspect attempts to flee police in Shoal Creek.  According to Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings, just after 1:00pm yesterday afternoon Seneca police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.  Officials say they believe they know who the suspect is, but are withholding his name pending the notification of his family. PITTSBURG GRENADE DETONATION Pittsburg police say a call for an &...More >>

  • Celebrating 50 Years of the Kansas Paraguay Relationship

    Celebrating 50 Years of the Kansas Paraguay Relationship

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:07:33 GMT

    Kansas and Paraguay began a cultural exchange 50 years ago, with a Kennedy administration program called Partners of the Americas. It's a government-to-government economic cooperation program, aimed at helping all involved. 

    More >>

    Kansas and Paraguay began a cultural exchange 50 years ago, with a Kennedy administration program called Partners of the Americas. It's a government-to-government economic cooperation program, aimed at helping all involved. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.