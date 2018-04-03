Columbus Drills Cherryvale in Interleague Matchup

A pursuit in Newton County, MO turns deadly after the suspect tries to escape in Shoal Creek. According to Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings, just after 1:00 p.m. today (April 2, 2018), police officers in Seneca tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver fled, leading to a pursuit. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Newton County Sheriff's Deputies joined Seneca police in the car chase. Sheriff Jennings says at some point, the suspect's vehicle got two f...