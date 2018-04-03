Columbus Drills Cherryvale in Interleague Matchup

The Gorillas moved up seven spots in the national rankings, going from #8 to #1.More >>
Highlights from the Titans 11-1 win over the Chargers.More >>
The Tigers are 1-0 in pool play in the tournament and will face Mt. Vernon in their second game in Carthage on Wednesday.More >>
The Gorilla coaching staff will host the tryouts on April 17th at PSU.More >>
The Lions scored three in the 8th and threatened in the 9th, but their comeback bid fell short in a 5-4 loss against the Bronchos.More >>
Tristan Haltom and Logan Greer finished tied for 8th at the Southern Bancorp Invitational for the Lions.More >>
Thousands of Oklahoma teachers protest school funding and low wages for a second day at the state capitol. This is the second day of the statewide teacher walkout. So it is not a shock that the state struggles to keep educators within its boundaries. And districts are competing for teachers.More >>
Kansas and Paraguay began a cultural exchange 50 years ago, with a Kennedy administration program called Partners of the Americas. It's a government-to-government economic cooperation program, aimed at helping all involved.More >>
"It's difficult to do what we're doing when the state doesn't appreciate you or think you're valuable. That translates into our children aren't valuable."More >>
Authorities in Pittsburg respond to a unattended death investigation and discover a military style grenade at a home near 20th and North Michigan. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brent Narges, after finding the grenade, they called the Kansas Highway Patrol Emergency Services Unit. They will be attempting to safely remove the grenade from the scene. At this time, police say nothing appears suspicious about the death.More >>
A pursuit in Newton County, MO turns deadly after the suspect tries to escape in Shoal Creek. According to Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings, just after 1:00 p.m. today (April 2, 2018), police officers in Seneca tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver fled, leading to a pursuit. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Newton County Sheriff's Deputies joined Seneca police in the car chase. Sheriff Jennings says at some point, the suspect's vehicle got two f...More >>
