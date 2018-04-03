Quantcast

Pitt State Men Climb to #1 in the Nation

The Pittsburg State men's track and field team is now #1 in the Country.

The Gorillas climbed from #8 to #1 in the latest USTFCCCA poll released on Tuesday. PSU is three events into the outdoor season. They won the indoor national championship in early April, their first ever national championship.

Pittsburg State will be back in action on Thursday in San Angelo, Texas for the ASU David Noble Multi Events. Click HERE for Pitt State's full schedule. 

For the complete national rankings, click HERE.

