Audit Shows Errors in Missouri Unemployment Payments

A Missouri audit has found $2 million in potential inaccuracies in financial reports of the state's unemployment insurance program.
The audit announced by Auditor Nicole Galloway Tuesday points to a new, $40 million tracking system as the root of several financial reporting problems. The audit says the system wasn't fully developed or tested before it was enacted.
As a result, the audit shows the Labor and Industrial Relations Department made at least $134,000 in overpayments to unemployed people. The audit says there were also about $2 million in errors on reporting of employer accounts receivable balances.
Department spokeswoman Tammy Cavender says there were problems with the move to the new system. But she said the agency has fixed most of those and is working on fixing the rest.
