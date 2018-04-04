KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 4-4

Quantcast

SAFETY GAMES

  • Pittsburg State University played host to the inaugural "Safety Games".  Students from area  colleges "Environmental and Safety Management Programs" competed in events covering workplace hazards and accidents, and even played a game of "Work Place Jeopardy".  Officials say they hope to get all 19 Midwest universities with Environmental and Safety Management programs involved in the future.

PITTSBURG GRENADE

  • Some folks in and around Pittsburg heard quite a boom Monday night.  It was the result of what police found earlier on Monday, an old military style hand grenade.  Police had responded to a call for an "unattended death" at a home off 20th and Michigan.  They say the death didn't appear to be suspicious. The Kansas Highway Patrol later detonated the grenade at the firing range at the police department.

YOUTUBE SHOOTING

  • Authorities in Northern California are investigating a shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno.  CBS News has confirmed the shooter was 38-year old Iranian American, Nasim Aghdam.
    She allegedly opened fire with a 9-Millimeter handgun and shot three people, before killing herself.  A law enforcement source tells CBS News a male wounded in the incident is believed to be the suspected shooter's boyfriend.

MUELLER INVESTIGATION

  • The Washington Post is reporting, President Trump is not a criminal target of special counsel, Robert Mueller at this point.  Mueller reportedly told the president's attorney's last month that he is continuing to investigate Mr. Trump.  CBS News has learned Mueller is also preparing a report detailing the findings of his Russia investigation, including potential obstruction of justice.  ?

      Thousands of Oklahoma teachers protest school funding and low wages for a second day at the state capitol.    This is the second day of the statewide teacher walkout.  So it is  not a shock that the state struggles to keep educators within its boundaries.   And districts are competing for teachers.   

      Thousands of Oklahoma teachers protest school funding and low wages for a second day at the state capitol.    This is the second day of the statewide teacher walkout.  So it is  not a shock that the state struggles to keep educators within its boundaries.   And districts are competing for teachers.   

