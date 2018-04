Aging with Attitude Regional Expo

April 27, 2018

9:00am – 3:30pm

Iola, Kansas

Keynote Speaker, Dr. Erin Yelland

“So now what? Picking up the Pieces in Later Life”

Registration: $15 before April 16 th (includes lunch and door prizes)

, $25 at the door, and after the 16th

