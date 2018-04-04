Wildcat Wednesday: 4H Club Days

4-H Youth Development programs are open to all youth who are between the ages of 7 and 18. Youth who turn 7 before January 1 of the current 4-H year may enroll. Youth who turn 19 before January 1 of the current 4-H year are ineligible to enroll. There are different age restrictions to compete in certain competitive events, (i.e. livestock shows, shooting sports). Check with the county in which you are enrolled for their specific guidelines.

Here is a link to the Wildcat District's website for more info: