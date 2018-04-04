Legislative Round Up for April 4th, 2018: Area lawmakers consider bills concerning school funding, abortions and sports gambling.

Missouri:

The Missouri House passes legislation that would ban abortions of fetuses that doctors determine are "capable of pain". House Bill 1266 prevents such abortions unless it is determined by a doctor to be medically necessary. In those cases doctors would be required to end the pregnancy in a such a way that the fetus has the greatest chance of survival. Abortions would be reported to the Department of Health and Senior services, and a doctor performing an abortion that is determined to be in violation of the bill would be subject to discipline.

Kansas:

The Kansas House advances a bill that would give the state's schools a $500 Million dollar funding increase. The bill now goes to the Senate. Kansas lawmakers are staring down an April 30th deadline to pass legislation, or be in violation of a Supreme Court order.

A Kansas Senate committee is considering a bill that would legalize sports gambling in the Sunflower State. The bill dubbed the Kansas Sports Wagering Act would give the Kansas Lottery control of sports gambling in the state. The bill is under review by the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee.