Legislative Round Up

Updated:

Legislative Round Up for April 4th, 2018:  Area lawmakers consider bills concerning school funding, abortions and sports gambling.

Missouri:

The Missouri House passes legislation that would ban abortions of fetuses that doctors determine are "capable of pain".  House Bill 1266 prevents such abortions unless it is determined by a doctor to be medically necessary. In those cases doctors would be required to end the pregnancy in a such a way that the fetus has the greatest chance of survival.  Abortions would be reported to the Department of Health and Senior services, and a doctor performing an abortion that is determined to be in violation of the bill would be subject to discipline.

Kansas:

The Kansas House advances a bill that would give the state's schools a $500 Million dollar funding increase. The bill now goes to the Senate.  Kansas lawmakers are staring down an April 30th deadline to pass legislation, or be in violation of a Supreme Court order. 

A Kansas Senate committee is considering a bill that would legalize sports gambling in the Sunflower State.  The bill dubbed the Kansas Sports Wagering Act would give the Kansas Lottery control of sports gambling in the state.  The bill is under review by the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee.

  Groundbreaking for Goodman Elementary on Anniversary of Destructive Tornado

    Groundbreaking for Goodman Elementary on Anniversary of Destructive Tornado

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-04-04 17:25:58 GMT

    Goodman residents turned out in big numbers for a groundbreaking at the site of the elementary school brought down by a tornado one year ago today. 

    Goodman residents turned out in big numbers for a groundbreaking at the site of the elementary school brought down by a tornado one year ago today. 

  KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 4-4

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 4-4

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:50 AM EDT2018-04-04 11:50:54 GMT
    SAFETY GAMES Pittsburg State University played host to the inaugural "Safety Games".  Students from area  colleges "Environmental and Safety Management Programs" competed in events covering workplace hazards and accidents, and even played a game of "Work Place Jeopardy".  Officials say they hope to get all 19 Midwest universities with Environmental and Safety Management programs involved in the future. PITTSBURG GRENADE Some folks i...
    SAFETY GAMES Pittsburg State University played host to the inaugural "Safety Games".  Students from area  colleges "Environmental and Safety Management Programs" competed in events covering workplace hazards and accidents, and even played a game of "Work Place Jeopardy".  Officials say they hope to get all 19 Midwest universities with Environmental and Safety Management programs involved in the future. PITTSBURG GRENADE Some folks i...More >>

  Oklahoma Teacher Walkout Continues/Some Take Jobs in Nearby States

    Oklahoma Teacher Walkout Continues/Some Take Jobs in Nearby States

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:31:19 GMT

      Thousands of Oklahoma teachers protest school funding and low wages for a second day at the state capitol.    This is the second day of the statewide teacher walkout.  So it is  not a shock that the state struggles to keep educators within its boundaries.   And districts are competing for teachers.   

      Thousands of Oklahoma teachers protest school funding and low wages for a second day at the state capitol.    This is the second day of the statewide teacher walkout.  So it is  not a shock that the state struggles to keep educators within its boundaries.   And districts are competing for teachers.   

