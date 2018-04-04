Quantcast

Groundbreaking for Goodman Elementary on Anniversary of Destruct

Groundbreaking for Goodman Elementary on Anniversary of Destructive Tornado

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
GOODMAN, MISSOURI -

Goodman residents turned out in big numbers for a groundbreaking at the site of the elementary school brought down by a tornado one year ago today. Neosho school district officials say it is an important day for the students and the community as a whole. The event kicked off with a speech from Superintendent Dan Decker who mentioned the goal of the teachers and principal the past year was to keep students together and feeling like they were still Goodman school. That was followed by a song performed by the student body and then each class took a photo with the shovels at the spot of the groundbreaking. A ten point seven million dollar structure will replace the old elementary with more square footage to accommodate future growth. 

On tonight's news we'll hear from many in attendance who say the school is the heart of the community and they want it back. 

