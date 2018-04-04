Quantcast

Jasper County Authorities Warn Residents of Scam

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says they've been made aware of a scam.

A resident told authorities that she received a call that showed up as Dish Network. Authorities say it was a legitimate Dish Network customer service number (800-333-3474).

But it's a scam!

Authorities say the scammer will ask for the model number and receiver number for their unit. They then tell the customer they're signing them up for a lifetime 10% discount and that a charge needs to be made on their debit card of $150. The customer is also told the amount will be refunded to their account in six months.

The Sheriff's Office says don't fall victim to this scam. Don't give any information over the phone. The easiest way to prevent scam calls is to simply not answer any call that's not from a number you recognize.

Authorities say Dish Network says the number is for incoming calls only and they do not use it for outgoing calls.

