Jasper County Authorities Warn Residents of Scam

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says they've been made aware of a scam.
A resident told authorities that she received a call that showed up as Dish Network. Authorities say it was a legitimate Dish Network customer service number (800-333-3474).
But it's a scam!
Authorities say the scammer will ask for the model number and receiver number for their unit. They then tell the customer they're signing them up for a lifetime 10% discount and that a charge needs to be made on their debit card of $150. The customer is also told the amount will be refunded to their account in six months.
The Sheriff's Office says don't fall victim to this scam. Don't give any information over the phone. The easiest way to prevent scam calls is to simply not answer any call that's not from a number you recognize.
Authorities say Dish Network says the number is for incoming calls only and they do not use it for outgoing calls.
Goodman residents turned out in big numbers for a groundbreaking at the site of the elementary school brought down by a tornado one year ago today.More >>
Goodman residents turned out in big numbers for a groundbreaking at the site of the elementary school brought down by a tornado one year ago today.More >>
Thousands of Oklahoma teachers protest school funding and low wages for a second day at the state capitol. This is the second day of the statewide teacher walkout. So it is not a shock that the state struggles to keep educators within its boundaries. And districts are competing for teachers.More >>
Thousands of Oklahoma teachers protest school funding and low wages for a second day at the state capitol. This is the second day of the statewide teacher walkout. So it is not a shock that the state struggles to keep educators within its boundaries. And districts are competing for teachers.More >>
Kansas and Paraguay began a cultural exchange 50 years ago, with a Kennedy administration program called Partners of the Americas. It's a government-to-government economic cooperation program, aimed at helping all involved.More >>
Kansas and Paraguay began a cultural exchange 50 years ago, with a Kennedy administration program called Partners of the Americas. It's a government-to-government economic cooperation program, aimed at helping all involved.More >>
"It's difficult to do what we're doing when the state doesn't appreciate you or think you're valuable. That translates into our children aren't valuable."More >>
"It's difficult to do what we're doing when the state doesn't appreciate you or think you're valuable. That translates into our children aren't valuable."More >>