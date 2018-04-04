MSSU Moves up Weekend Series at Washburn

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern baseball team has announced schedule changes for its upcoming weekend MIAA series at Washburn.



Originally scheduled to play a three-game series on Friday through Sunday, the teams will now start on Thursday with a double-header beginning at 2 pm. Cold, wet weather moving into the Topeka area on Friday has forced this schedule change and the outcome of the weather on Friday will determine the time and location for the game on Saturday.



Stay tuned to www.mssulions.com for any further changes, should they occur.