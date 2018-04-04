Weather Forces Changes to PSU Softball Schedule

The Gorillas have moved up their double header against Northwest to Thursday, and postponed Saturday's double-header against Missouri Western.More >>
The series against the Ichabods was originally schedule for Friday-Sunday, but will now begin with a double header on Thursday in Topeka.More >>
The Gorillas moved up seven spots in the national rankings, going from #8 to #1.More >>
Highlights from the Titans 11-1 win over the Chargers.More >>
The Tigers are 1-0 in pool play in the tournament and will face Mt. Vernon in their second game in Carthage on Wednesday.More >>
The Gorilla coaching staff will host the tryouts on April 17th at PSU.More >>
Goodman residents turned out in big numbers for a groundbreaking at the site of the elementary school brought down by a tornado one year ago today.More >>
Thousands of Oklahoma teachers protest school funding and low wages for a second day at the state capitol. This is the second day of the statewide teacher walkout. So it is not a shock that the state struggles to keep educators within its boundaries. And districts are competing for teachers.More >>
Kansas and Paraguay began a cultural exchange 50 years ago, with a Kennedy administration program called Partners of the Americas. It's a government-to-government economic cooperation program, aimed at helping all involved.More >>
"It's difficult to do what we're doing when the state doesn't appreciate you or think you're valuable. That translates into our children aren't valuable."More >>
