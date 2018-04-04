Weather Forces Changes to PSU Softball Schedule

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG – The Pittsburg State University softball team will hit the road Thursday (Apr. 5) for an MIAA doubleheader against Northwest Missouri State University starting at 2 p.m.
 
The twinbill, originally scheduled for Friday (Apr. 6), was pushed up a day due to the threat of inclement weather.  The Gorillas doubleheader against Missouri Western State University, originally scheduled for Saturday (Apr. 7) at St. Joseph, Mo., has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a mutually agreed upon date later in the season.
  
Pitt State is 16-25 overall and 6-6 in MIAA play on the season. The Gorillas split a two-game series against the University of Nebraska-Kearney last Thursday, before sweeping a pair of games from Fort Hays State University the next day. The 3-1 weekend allowed Pitt State to climb into a tie for eighth place in the conference standings.
 
Northwest Missouri (19-11, 10-4 MIAA) enters Thursday's action in fourth place in the MIAA standings. The Bearcats split a pair of games against Central Missouri in their most recent action last Saturday (Mar. 31).
 
Pitt State is hitting .252 as a team and scoring 4.0 runs per game. Sophomore Kala Holder leads the team with a .358 batting average. Holder has scored a team-leading 27 runs, hit a team-best 12 home runs and driven in 26 runs. Freshmen Emily Clark also is hitting .317 with seven doubles and 10 runs scored.
 
Pitt State pitchers have a 6.54 ERA as a group. Senior Bree Cornett is 6-11 with a 6.31 ERA in 33 appearances (18 starts), while senior Brooklynne Simbeck is 9-14 with a 7.57 ERA in 32 appearances (23 starts).

