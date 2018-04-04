Goodman Groundbreaking, Web Extra

Goodman Elementary students sing "Try Everything" by Shakira at the groundbreaking for their new school. (April 2, 2018)
Today marks the one year anniversary of the Goodman, Missouri tornado. But today the anniversary becomes a time for celebration with a ground breaking.More >>
Today marks the one year anniversary of the Goodman, Missouri tornado. But today the anniversary becomes a time for celebration with a ground breaking.More >>
Thousands of Oklahoma teachers protest school funding and low wages for a second day at the state capitol. This is the second day of the statewide teacher walkout. So it is not a shock that the state struggles to keep educators within its boundaries. And districts are competing for teachers.More >>
Thousands of Oklahoma teachers protest school funding and low wages for a second day at the state capitol. This is the second day of the statewide teacher walkout. So it is not a shock that the state struggles to keep educators within its boundaries. And districts are competing for teachers.More >>
Kansas and Paraguay began a cultural exchange 50 years ago, with a Kennedy administration program called Partners of the Americas. It's a government-to-government economic cooperation program, aimed at helping all involved.More >>
Kansas and Paraguay began a cultural exchange 50 years ago, with a Kennedy administration program called Partners of the Americas. It's a government-to-government economic cooperation program, aimed at helping all involved.More >>