Goodman Groundbreaking, Web Extra

A huge event this weekend means some changes for drivers in Neosho, MO. The 30th Annual Citywide Yard Sale is April 6th & 7th, 2018. It's hosted by the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce. This year's slogan is "30 Years and We Still Have Junk for Your Trunk". City officials say more than 400 families typically hold garage sales during the event, meaning lots of fun, but also some traffic changes. -Oak Ridge Drive will be one-way with traffic flow to ...

