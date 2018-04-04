Traffic Alert for the Neosho City Wide Yard Sale

A huge event this weekend means some changes for drivers in Neosho, MO.

The 30th Annual City Wide Yard Sale is April 6th & 7th, 2018. It's hosted by the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce. This year's slogan is "30 Years and We Still Have Junk for Your Trunk". City officials say more than 400 families typically hold garage sales during the event, meaning lots of fun, but also some traffic changes.

-Oak Ridge Drive will be one-way with traffic flow to the South.

-High Street will be one-way with traffic flow to the North.

-One-way conditions will also be in place in Macy Sub-division and Western Hills

Drivers are urged to use caution and pay attention closely to traffic signage in these four areas. City officials say these routes are set this way for safety and to maintain traffic flow. There will be many people out and about so use caution.

Click here for an online map of sales.