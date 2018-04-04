Traffic Alert for the Neosho Citywide Yard Sale

Today marks the one year anniversary of the Goodman, Missouri tornado. But today the anniversary becomes a time for celebration with a ground breaking.More >>
Thousands of Oklahoma teachers protest school funding and low wages for a second day at the state capitol. This is the second day of the statewide teacher walkout. So it is not a shock that the state struggles to keep educators within its boundaries. And districts are competing for teachers.More >>
Kansas and Paraguay began a cultural exchange 50 years ago, with a Kennedy administration program called Partners of the Americas. It's a government-to-government economic cooperation program, aimed at helping all involved.More >>
