The Green Way Outdoors Crew Make Their Way to the Fourstates

The Wyandotte Tribe is hosting the Green Way Outdoors crew from the Pursuit Channel as they film two episodes on fishing for paddle fish in the Wyandotte area. The full episodes will air in four to six weeks, but we got to hangout with the crew as they filmed.

Reeling in a 40 pound paddle fish, is no easy task, but the concept of the Green Way Outdoors is relatively simple.

"Every episode is about a specific tactic for a specific be it hunting or fishing. We talk about the conservation of the species, basically decriminalizing the hunt" says Kyle Green, the show's executive producer and host.

And additionally, they aim to support conservation efforts.

"So by targeting Paddlefish in these waters, and harvesting them and giving the data to the people at the research center. Them collecting and harvesting the eggs keeps this fishery going a long time."

Paddlefish are only found in nine different reservoirs in the country and can live up to 15 years old.

Lifelong Northeast Oklahoman, Bryan Baker from Spoon Bill Wreckers is showing them the ways of Grand Lake.

"A normal day would be two trips a day. Generally eight in the morning till noon. And then we take a hour break to get refueled up and snacks and clean out the boat then the next group will come in from one to five" says Baker.

The Green Way Outdoors is the youngest owned and operated international hunting and fishing show, who's hoping to mix up the demographics of people buying hunting and fishing licenses.

"60 percent of all the licensing goes to males over the age of 55. And if we don't replace that we are in big trouble, because that's were all of the funding comes from, in order to help with nature and we need to be able to replace that and get the younger generation's involved" says Jeff Hutchinson.

There is even a medical doctor amongst the crew.

"I talk about the health benefits of a particular animal or bird that we harvest. And we try to educate folks that this stuff can actually be healthy for you. Typically their low fat and high protein in nature" says Dr. Frank Patino.

And while the Paddlefish we caught is headed back to the research center to be processed. These guys are back on the road.