MSSU Softball Moves up DH against Western - KOAM TV 7

MSSU Softball Moves up DH against Western

Updated:

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. – The Missouri Southern softball team has made changes to its weekend schedule as weather has forced the series to be moved up a day.
 
Instead of playing Missouri Western on Friday at 4:00 pm, the Lions travel tomorrow for a MIAA two-game set beginning at 3:00 pm inside the Spring Sports Complex.
 
The Lions planned to cruise into Maryville for a Saturday matchup at noon with the Northwest Missouri Bearcats, but that doubleheader has been moved to a later date, which has yet to be announced as of now.
 
Stay tuned to www.mssulions.com for any further changes should they occur.

