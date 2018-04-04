MSSU Softball Moves up DH against Western

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. – The Missouri Southern softball team has made changes to its weekend schedule as weather has forced the series to be moved up a day.



Instead of playing Missouri Western on Friday at 4:00 pm, the Lions travel tomorrow for a MIAA two-game set beginning at 3:00 pm inside the Spring Sports Complex.



The Lions planned to cruise into Maryville for a Saturday matchup at noon with the Northwest Missouri Bearcats, but that doubleheader has been moved to a later date, which has yet to be announced as of now.



Stay tuned to www.mssulions.com for any further changes should they occur.