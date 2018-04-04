Malik Newman Declares for NBA Draft

Kansas sophomore guard Malik Newman's time is over with the Kansas Jayhawks.

Newman declared for the NBA draft on Wednesday, and plans to hire an agent, which will officially end his NCAA eligibility.

Newman's performance in the NCAA tournament has certainly helped the prospect of him making it to the NBA. The sophomore averaged 22 points per game in the tournament, including a big time performance in KU's win over Duke in the Elite 8, when he dropped 32 points, including all 13 of the team's points in overtime.

Malik Newman announces he is departing #KUbball, plans to hire an agent and enter the NBA Draft.



Wishing you the best, @iammaliknewman!



?? https://t.co/ItLwUzFimk pic.twitter.com/MKdFwcy2c1 — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) April 4, 2018

On the year, Newman went for 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field.