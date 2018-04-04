Pogue Extends Hitting Streak, Gorillas Top NSU 7-3

The Pittsburg State Gorillas beat the Northeastern State Riverhawks 7-3 on Wednesday afternoon for their third straight win. With the win the Gorillas are now 14-7 in the MIAA and 22-11 overall.

Shortstop Colton Pogue went 1-4 in the game. With his RBI double in the 3rd, Pogue extended his hitting streak to 17 games. Brad Kinsey got the win on the mound for Pitt State. Kinsey threw 6 innings, giving up three earned runs and striking out 7. Kinsey is now 3-0 on the year.