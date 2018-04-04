Pogue Extends Hitting Streak, Gorillas Top NSU 7-3

The Tigers knocked off the Dragons 8-3 on Wednesday to pick up their first win, and end Pittsburg's 4-game winning streak.More >>
Pitt State has now won three straight games, and SS Colton Pogue has a 17 game hitting streak.
Newman is declaring for the draft, and plans to hire an agent after a breakout performance in the NCAA tournament.
The Lions will now face Missouri Western for a double header on Thursday instead of Friday.
The Gorillas have moved up their double header against Northwest to Thursday, and postponed Saturday's double-header against Missouri Western.
The series against the Ichabods was originally schedule for Friday-Sunday, but will now begin with a double header on Thursday in Topeka.
The Wyandotte Tribe is hosting the Green Way Outdoors crew from the Pursuit Channel as they film two episodes on fishing for paddle fish in the Wyandotte area. The full episodes will air in four to six weeks, we got to hangout with the crew as they filmed. Reeling in a 40 pound paddle fish, is no easy task..but the concept of the Green Way Outdoors, is relatively simple. "Every episode is about a specific tactic for a specific be it hunting or fishing. We talk about t...
"I think a lot of small businesses hesitate to build in Joplin."
Today marks the one year anniversary of the Goodman, Missouri tornado. But today the anniversary becomes a time for celebration with a ground breaking.
Thousands of Oklahoma teachers protest school funding and low wages for a second day at the state capitol. This is the second day of the statewide teacher walkout. So it is not a shock that the state struggles to keep educators within its boundaries. And districts are competing for teachers.
