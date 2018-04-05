Greitens' Lawyers Ask For Delay Releasing Investigation Results

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens' attorneys want state lawmakers to delay releasing the results of an investigation of the governor.

They say state lawmakers' investigation into the Republican governor could taint a jury pool in his upcoming trial over allegations that he took a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman with whom he had an extramarital affair

In a letter to a Missouri House committee, the lawyers asked to wait until a May criminal trial against Greitens is over. They say it's "unreasonable" to ask the governor to testify to the committee before then.

A St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens in February on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge.





