Greitens' Lawyers Ask For Delay Releasing Investigation Results

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
      Missouri Governor Eric Greitens' attorneys want state lawmakers to delay releasing the results of an investigation of the governor.
    They say state lawmakers' investigation into the Republican governor could taint a jury pool in his upcoming trial over allegations that he took a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman with whom he had an extramarital affair
    In a letter to a Missouri House committee, the lawyers asked to wait until a May criminal trial against Greitens is over. They say it's "unreasonable" to ask the governor to testify to the committee before then.
    A St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens in February on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge.
    

    
 

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.