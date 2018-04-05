Greitens' Lawyers Ask For Delay Releasing Investigation Results

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens' attorneys want state lawmakers to delay releasing the results of an investigation of the governor.
They say state lawmakers' investigation into the Republican governor could taint a jury pool in his upcoming trial over allegations that he took a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman with whom he had an extramarital affair
In a letter to a Missouri House committee, the lawyers asked to wait until a May criminal trial against Greitens is over. They say it's "unreasonable" to ask the governor to testify to the committee before then.
A St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens in February on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge.
The Wyandotte Tribe is hosting the Green Way Outdoors crew from the Pursuit Channel as they film two episodes on fishing for paddle fish in the Wyandotte area. The full episodes will air in four to six weeks, we got to hangout with the crew as they filmed. Reeling in a 40 pound paddle fish, is no easy task..but the concept of the Green Way Outdoors, is relatively simple. "Every episode is about a specific tactic for a specific be it hunting or fishing. We talk about t...More >>
"I think a lot of small businesses hesitate to build in Joplin."More >>
Today marks the one year anniversary of the Goodman, Missouri tornado. But today the anniversary becomes a time for celebration with a ground breaking.More >>
Thousands of Oklahoma teachers protest school funding and low wages for a second day at the state capitol. This is the second day of the statewide teacher walkout. So it is not a shock that the state struggles to keep educators within its boundaries. And districts are competing for teachers.More >>
